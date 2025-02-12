Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi launches new ‘La Vida Rapida’ adidas F50s also set to be worn by Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal and USWNT forward Jaedyn Shaw
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has launched the new ‘La Vida Rapida’ adidas F50s, which will also be worn by Lamine Yamal and Jaedyn Shaw.
- Messi the face of new F50s launch
- Will wear for first time in Miami colours on Friday
- Yamal & Shaw also set to lace up eye-catching boots