Inter Miami's Lionel Messi to star in MLS TikTok livestream during August Leagues Cup match

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarInter Miami's Lionel Messi to star in MLS TikTok livestream during August Leagues Cup matchL. MessiInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerMLS shared they're repeating the format from October 2024, which saw 6.4 million people tune in across platforms to watch the Argentine and Miami‘Messi cam’ will track the Argentine star throughout entire matchStream will feature mobile-friendly vertical format with custom graphicsPrevious Messi-focused stream in Oct. 2024 drew 6.4 million viewersGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below