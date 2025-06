This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi earns MLS Player of the Matchday award after scoring brace in 5-1 drubbing of Columbus Crew Major League Soccer L. Messi Inter Miami CF The Argentine named MLS Player of the Matchday, his second consecutive weekly honor Messi first player to win consecutive awards in 2025

Tai Baribo only other two-time winner this season

Messi's eighth Player of the Matchday honor in MLS Next Match FIFA Club World Cup ALA MIA Match preview