Inter Miami ready to confirm ‘done deal’ for Jordi Alba replacement as legendary Spanish left-back retires after MLS Cup glory
Alba retires - Inter Miami set to sign Reguilon
Inter Miami won Saturday’s MLS Cup final, knowing it would also mark the final appearance of Alba, who has decided to retire following the showpiece match. The former Barcelona star has been a key part of the club’s rise alongside Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, but the 34-year-old has “waved the white flag” and brought an end to a storied career after one last push for silverware. With Alba departing, the club has accelerated plans to secure his replacement, identifying Reguilon as the preferred option, as per MARCA.
The report suggests the signing is essentially a “done deal,” with Inter Miami ready to announce the move soon. Reguilon has been seen in Miami in recent days, fuelling the belief that the transfer is imminent and that the Spaniard will join early in the 2026 MLS season. The former Tottenham defender has spent the past six months without a club, making the opportunity in Miami a timely lifeline.
Reguilon last played competitive football in May 2025, featuring for 74 minutes in Tottenham’s match against Aston Villa before his release in the summer. Since leaving Spurs, he has spent extensive time training individually to maintain his fitness and prepare for a January return to professional competition. Inter Miami view his experience across Europe as an ideal fit to succeed Alba in a team built on high-profile leadership and possession-based play.
Reguilon part of Inter Miami's new-age rebuild
Alba’s retirement represents a major turning point for Inter Miami, who structured much of their attacking width around the veteran’s overlapping presence on the left flank. His departure leaves a significant void, not only tactically but culturally, as he formed part of the celebrated quartet reunited from Barcelona’s golden era. Replacing that influence requires a player capable of contributing immediately, which explains the club’s push to secure Reguilon before preseason begins.
Reguilon’s arrival would continue Inter Miami’s strategy of balancing superstar talent with experienced professionals capable of adapting quickly to MLS demands. The move also signals Miami's broader commitment to long-term squad evolution rather than relying solely on ageing marquee names. With Alba and Sergio Busquets retiring and Messi and Luis Suarez entering the final years of their playing careers, the club appears intent on planning ahead rather than reacting late.
Reguilon has not played professionally in seven months
Reguilon’s career has taken him across several major clubs, beginning at Real Madrid before a loan spell at Sevilla. Tottenham signed him permanently in 2020 but recurring managerial changes and shifting tactical needs saw him fall out of favour and ultimately leave the club in 2025 after loan spells with Atletico Madrid, Brentford and Manchester United. Despite his absence from competitive football in recent months, his resume and athletic profile continue to attract interest.
His six-month free agency raised concerns about match fitness, though sources state he has been “training extensively” on his own to prepare for his next move. Inter Miami are aware he may need time to regain sharpness, but believe his upside outweighs that temporary limitation. The club values his ability to operate both defensively and in transition, traits essential for a team that relies heavily on wide build-up patterns.
Inter Miami set to announce Reguilon signing soon
Inter Miami gave the perfect send-off to Alba and Busquets as they won the MLS Cup on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps. If Reguilon’s signing is confirmed, he will join the roster in early February and begin preparations to slot into the starting XI for the 2026 campaign. The club will then face broader questions about further reinforcements and how best to evolve the squad as key veterans age out of their prime.
