Inter Miami player ratings vs New England Revolution: Luis Suarez, German Berterame rescue point in another home draw at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami’s new cathedral is still missing one thing: a win. Saturday’s draw with the New England Revolution leaves the Herons unbeaten - but winless at Nu Stadium after three matches.

Saturday's draw was one of those games that felt like one point gained, not two dropped. That's because Inter Miami had to come from behind against a very good Revs team, and they did it thanks to the play of two of their more overlooked superstars.

Luis Suarez’s shot was parried straight into the path of German Berterame, who buried his third goal of the season to level the 1-1 draw. The strike should ease the pressure on Berterame, while also highlighting Suarez’s growing influence as he pushes for a bigger role in this Herons side.

Those two were handed the start just days after combining for a goal in a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in Utah, and despite the short rest, Miami started well. The first half was something of a chess match, one that left both teams eager to attack more in the second half. It nearly paid off for Miami as substitute Tadeo Allende found the back of the net, only for the goal to be controversially ruled offside.

The Revs, though, struck the first blow, as Carles Gil was left free to dance through the Inter Miami box in the 57th minute. Left all alone, the Spanish star chipped a shot up and over goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair from close range, silencing the crowd while giving life to the visiting team. That life was sucked out of the Revs in the 76th, though, as Berterame struck to earn a share of the points. Miami, in truth, were the team closest to getting all three, but Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner repeatedly shut the door with a series of late saves.

The search for a home win goes on, then, and it'll go towards a match against heated rivals Orlando City next weekend.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Nu Stadium...