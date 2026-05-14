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Ryan Tolmich

Inter Miami player ratings vs FC Cincinnati: Lionel Messi can’t be stopped as Herons rally to win eight-goal thriller

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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF
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L. Messi

The Argentine made the difference as usual in a wild, chaotic attacking game that saw Inter Miami trail twice before overcoming FC Cincinnati.

There are certain fights you just don’t pick. In MLS, one of them is becoming obvious: don’t get dragged into a back-and-forth shootout with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

When goals are scored, Inter Miami are generally the ones who come out on top, and they did again on Wednesday in an eight-goal thriller with FC Cincinnati. With Messi involved throughout and Miami’s attack rolling, the Herons ran away as 5-3 winners on the road despite going down a goal twice on the night. In the end, despite their defensive mishaps, Miami's attack was simply too much. Again, you never want to go blow-for-blow with Messi and friends.

Miami struck the first blow in the first half when Matt Miazga's clearance went off Messi and in, but FC Cincinnati responded with two goals of their own, one from Kevin Denkey from the spot and one from Pavel Bucha at the back post. Messi then leveled the match in the 55th minute, only for Cincinnati's star South American, Evander, to net a stunner to restore the lead. Messi teed up Mateo Silvetti to level the game, German Berterame then scored what proved to be the winner after a Cincy mistake, and Miami sealed the three points in the 89th minute when Roman Celentano turned the ball into his own net.

This match, in many ways, was vintage Miami. It wasn't the new and improved version of the team, the one that was seeking and finding balance. No, this was the chaotic and beautiful free-scoring version of the Herons, the one that steps into any stadium in MLS with a plan to outscore the opposition, no matter how many they give up.

Winning like that isn't always sustainable, but Miami can do it better than most, and they did it again on Wednesday night.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from TQL Stadium...

  • FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (5/10):

    So, so close to saving Denkey's penalty, which was a little bit of a missed opportunity given how things have gone. Still, can't really be faulted on the goals given how much the defense let him down.

    Sergio Reguilon (6/10):

    Miami will be glad to have him in the XI for only the second time this season, but the defender wasn't as effective as he had been in prior cameos.

    Micael (5/10):

    Not bad, but nowhere near as steady as he had been in recent weeks, which is why Miami had been defending so much better in prior games.

    Gonzalo Lujan (4/10):

    You can't just grab attackers in the box. While Cincy's second and third goals were a team effort of Miami mistakes, the first was all on Lujan for conceding the penalty.

    Ian Fray (5/10):

    Could have done better on the second goal, and statistically, he didn't offer enough defensively as a whole.

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    Midfield

    Yannick Bright (7/10):

    As usual, an absolutely vital piece defensively, even if the scoreline didn't really show it.

    Telasco Segovia (6/10):

    Bright led the defense and De Paul did the heavy-lifting in the attack. Sevogia was somewhere in the middle.

    Rodrigo de Paul (7/10):

    Great assist on Messi's second goal. Outside of that, he was on the ball a lot and created a few other chances with it, too. Defensively, though, he gave Evander way too much space on Cincy's third.

  • FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lionel Messi (10/10):

    Typical Messi. Scored two goals, set up another, and totally dominated the game. What else is there to say about him?

    Luis Suarez (6/10):

    Was on the receiving end of an unselfish cutback from Messi, but his shot was blocked off the bar. Messi probably should have taken it himself, to be fair.

    German Berterame (7/10):

    A lot of touches in the box, but no real looks at goal for most of it. Then got that goal late to win the game for Miami. A turning point for him?

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  • FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    David Ruiz (6/10):

    Replaced Reguilon, who wasn't a full 90 minutes fit. Did fine.

    Mateo Silvetti (8/10):

    A fantastic finish to level the scoreline and a later assist to boot. A perfect return from injury for a player who does tend to change games.

    Guillermo Hoyos (7/10):

    Credit to him for making the right call with Silvetti but, oh boy, he will have been stressed watching this one from the sidelines.

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