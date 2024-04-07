Inter Miami player ratings vs Colorado Rapids: Lionel Messi makes magic off the bench but sloppy Herons throw it all away

The Argentine made his triumphant return, but it wasn't enough to prevent a late collapse at home.

There are so many things that Lionel Messi can cover up by himself. He can do so many things on the field, even when half-fit, as he is now. Just having him on the pitch changes how games are played, and the moments that define them.

Messi can't do it all - particularly in a 45-minute cameo off the bench after nearly a month injured.

It took him just 12 minutes to score in his return from injury, with Saturday's clash with the Colorado Rapids being his first match in over three weeks. With Messi leading the charge, it looked like the Herons were set for three points. They seized the lead on a Leo Afonso finish two minutes after the Argentine found his goal and seemed to be cruising from there. However, a late collapse hindered their plans with the Rapids drawing level in the 88th minute.

The Rapids' equalizer felt preventable. It came on the counter-attack, one which Miami failed to stop. Cole Bassett provided the finishing touch, leaving Miami with one point on a night where they'll feel they deserved three.

It's a familiar theme for Herons, but the good news is that Messi is back and, when fully fit, he'll be able to change games just like he did on Saturday night. The bad news is that this team still is very, very flawed with much to work out if they want to start turning these draws into big wins.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...