FBL-EUR-C1-INTER-FEYENOORDAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Inter get the job done! Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu on target as Serie A side cruise into Champions League quarterfinals with comfortable 4-1 aggregate win over Robin van Persie's Feyenoord

InterFeyenoordR. van PersieInter vs FeyenoordChampions League

Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu were both on target as Inter beat Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate to reach the Champions League last eight.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Inter had little trouble against Feyenoord on the night
  • Thuram & Calhanoglu made the difference for the Nerazzurri
  • Will face Harry Kane's Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches