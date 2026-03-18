Goal.com
Live
cm grafica bastoni inter 2025 25Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Inter: Could Bastoni be sold? The financial figures. €50 million isn’t enough; Barcelona are considering other options

The Italian centre-back is one of the Catalan club’s main transfer targets for next summer, but is Inter really considering selling him?

The rumours surrounding Alessandro Bastoni show no sign of abating, and no, the talk linked to the now-past Inter-Juve incident involving Kalulu and the subsequent discussions about his national team call-up are not the only ones circulating about the centre-back, born in 1999.


The former Atalanta academy product is, in fact, constantly at the centre of transfer speculation, with Barcelona (and others, given the considerable interest from the Premier League) working hard to bring him to Spain next summer.


And Inter? Compared to a year ago, his unavailability has been confirmed in words, but not in practice,because, faced with the right offer, he too could be considered among the possible departures.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CM WHATSAPP CHANNEL


  • 50 MILLION IS NOT ENOUGH: THE FIGURES IN THE BUDGET

    Initial discussions with the Catalan club suggest that Barcelona are considering a financial offer of around €50 million. For Inter, this figure is not only insufficient but falls farshort of a valuation they would consider acceptable in negotiations.


    If a sale is to be discussed, Inter want to capitalise fully on the centre-back’s balance sheet value, which will stand at around €2.8 million as at 30 June 2026 and, consequently, could guarantee a virtually full capital gain that would turn the season’s accounts around.

    • Advertisement

  • CAPITAL GAINS THAT FUEL THE MARKET

    Inter are hoping to raise no less than €80–90 million for Bastoni, a sum that would allow the club both to offset the loss of revenue resulting from their elimination in the play-offs of the current Champions League (compared to last season, which ended in the final and saw a profit of €35 million, they will also miss out on the money from the Club World Cup), and to fund part of the summer 2026 transfer window.

  • BARCELONA IS CONSIDERING A SWAP DEAL

    Barcelona, who rate Bastoni highly and have included him on their shortlist of three or four names to bolster their defence, have no intention of meeting these figures; however, according to reports from the Catalan website Sport, they are considering including at least one player in the deal with Inter to help bring down the cost of the transfer. This could start with Christensen and Araujo, whom the Catalan club is pushing towards an exit, or players who could have a significant impact on Financial Fair Play calculations, such as Ansu Fati if he is not bought back from Monaco.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting



Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Serie A
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Inter crest
Inter
INT
0