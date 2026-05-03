AFP
Inter clinch Serie A title with three games to spare after Parma victory as ex-Man Utd star scores decisive goal
Nerazzurri secure 21st Scudetto
The party has officially started in the blue half of Milan. Inter entered Sunday’s clash knowing that just a single point would be enough to confirm their status as champions of Italy, but Cristian Chivu’s side left nothing to chance.
Thuram and Mkhitaryan provided the goals to ensure the 2025-26 campaign ended with silverware, marking the 21st title in the club's history and their third in the last six years.
With Napoli trailing by nine points and AC Milan falling further back after a disappointing 2-0 loss at Sassuolo earlier in the day, the stage was perfectly set.
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Thuram and Mkhitaryan deliver the goods
The deadlock was finally broken in first-half stoppage time. After a period of sustained pressure, Piotr Zielinski unlocked the Parma defence with a perfectly weighted pass that found Thuram. The France international showed great composure to slot his finish home, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
The result was effectively sealed in the 80th minute when former Manchester United midfielder Mkhitaryan doubled the advantage. Following good work from second-half substitute Lautaro Martinez, the Armenian veteran swept the ball home from close range.
Chivu’s coaching breakthrough
The triumph marks a significant milestone for Chivu, who has enjoyed a remarkable debut season in the Inter dugout.
The Romanian, who won the treble as a legendary defender for the club, has now secured his first major honour as a manager. His tactical flexibility and ability to maintain the squad's focus throughout the season have been praised by pundits across Europe.
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Double dream remains alive
While the Serie A title is in the bag, Inter's season is far from over. The Nerazzurri will look to turn this domestic success into a double when they face Lazio in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico on May 13. It represents a chance for Chivu to complete a historic debut campaign by adding more silverware to the trophy cabinet.