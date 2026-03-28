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Inter are interested in Manu Koné, while Roma are considering Ismael: Sassuolo’s demands and the potential transfer saga

Inter
Roma
Transfers
Sassuolo
I. Kone
M. Kone

From Manu Koné to Ismael Koné: a potential transfer deal involving Inter, Roma and Sassuolo, centring on the two midfielders.

From Manu to Ismael Koné, with Roma, Sassuolo and Inter all involved: a transfer saga centring on the two midfielders could unfold this summer. It has been common knowledge since last summer that the Nerazzurri are interested in Manu Koné, but the Giallorossi’s interest in the Sassuolo Canadian has now been added to the mix.


According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he is the player identified to replace Manu Koné should he leave. A departure which, regardless of Inter, may need to take place before 30 June due to Financial Fair Play requirements. But let’s take it one step at a time.

  • BUDGETARY MATTERS

    According to the newspaper, Roma need to raise funds by 30 June. Koné was signed in 2024 for €18 million plus €2 million in bonuses and currently accounts for just over €11 million on the balance sheet.

    The Giallorossi management’s aim is to make a significant capital gain which, should the Frenchman leave for a fee of between 40 and 50 million, could amount to at least 30 million. This would be a real lifeline for Roma’s finances, but much will depend on the offers that arrive in the capital.


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  • INTER ARE HERE

    The Nerazzurri made a serious push for him in the summer and are still keeping an eye on the situation. Last August, Koné held lengthy talks with Inter and even gave his approval for a move to Milan. Everything seemed settled, ready for the signatures, before Roma – with Claudio Ranieri at the helm – put a stop to the deal.

    Inter, however, have never given up on Koné, and Cristian Chivu has not changed his mind regarding the need for a physical midfielder in the squad, different from those currently available.

    The asking price is high – between 40 and 50 million – and the Nerazzurri are unlikely to have that sum at the start of the transfer window. Nevertheless, interest is high and the summer transfer landscape is constantly evolving.

  • ROME TAKES PRECAUTIONS

    Roma do not want to be caught off guard and are already considering an alternative. Ismael Koné, for whom Sassuolo – who paid €13 million to sign him from Marseille – are asking €30 million, is the player the Giallorossi have identified to replace the Frenchman should he leave.


    The Neroverdi’s asking price is also high, but – as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports – given the good relations between Roma and Sassuolo, an agreement could be reached at a lower figure, around 23–24 million plus bonuses.


    So, whilst waiting for the end of the season – in which Inter are fighting for the Scudetto and Roma for Champions League qualification – and the World Cup, the clubs are beginning to make their moves. With Manu Koné and Ismael Koné the objects of desire.

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