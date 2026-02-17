Getty Images
Inter star Alessandro Bastoni issues apology after death threats for buying Juventus red card that sparked huge controversy in Serie A
Bastoni at centre of Derby d'Italia controversy
Despite running out 3-2 winners, the mood in and around the Nerazzurri was mixed due to the controversial red card that made headlines on social media. Kalulu was dismissed for two bookable offences, with the second yellow card coming after Bastoni dived in anticipation of a challenge from the Juventus man, which never came.
The Frenchman was left stunned and begrudgingly made his way off the pitch. Bastoni himself was already on a yellow card, and had the referee spotted the deceptive fall, he would have sent the Inter man off instead. What made matters worse was the Italian's reaction to the red card. Bastoni openly celebrated the decision, prompting some serious criticism online and from the press, with global eyes turning to the division, and in particular the standards of refereeing, which has become an increasingly popular subject among fans this season.
Inter man speaks on controversial incident
Since the match on Saturday, Bastoni has stayed silent, but on Tuesday afternoon, he joined his manager, Cristian Chivu, for the pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League play-off against Bodo/Glimt. To the media, he apologised for the way he celebrated, but not for the incident itself.
He said: "I wanted to come here because a lot, a lot more has happened than I would have thought or imagined after Saturday. I waited a few days to review what happened.
"What I felt was a contact with my arm, which was emphasised when I watched it back. I’m here to take responsibility. What I regret is my subsequent behaviour. A human being has the right to make mistakes but equally the duty to recognise them. That’s why I’m here. I’m sorry I reacted like that, it’s right to hold my hands up to that.
"But, my career and character shouldn’t be defined by an incident like this. I didn’t think I would create so much of an uproar, I noticed a lot of hypocrisy, I heard insiders say things that shouldn’t be said in heaven or earth. I thank those who just called me ‘stupid’ and left it at that."
Italian international reveals death threats
Bastoni went on to reveal that he and his family - including his wife and daughter - have been subjected to death threats after the incident in Milan. The 26-year-old claimed the online abuse has not affected him much, and that is why he had not emerged earlier to clarify the situation.
He added: "No, it didn’t affect me that much. We’re exposed as people. Accustomed to this type of media pile-on and the (club) President rightly explained that.
"I’m able to handle the situation, I’m more sorry for my wife and daughter who have found themselves on the receiving end of death threats. I also feel sorry for the referee, La Penna, for everyone less used to being exposed like that."
What comes next?
Inter and Bastoni will be hoping to put the past behind them and fully focus on a big few weeks in their European campaign. Despite sitting eight points clear of rivals AC Milan at the top of Serie A, the Italian giants finished outside of the top eight in the Champions League, dropping them into a play-off against Bodo/Glimt.
They will play the first leg in Norway on Wednesday, before travelling back to Italy for the return fixture. The Nerazzurri will not underestimate their opponents, who picked up points against Manchester City earlier in the campaign.
