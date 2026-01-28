Inside Paul Pogba's failure to relaunch his career at Monaco as injuries ruin World Cup dream following drugs ban

The Frenchman, who turns 33 in March, has managed a paltry 30 minutes of game time across just three appearances with his new club so far - a consequence of a gruelling return to match fitness that has been followed by three separate injury problems.

As a result, there is already a sense that his future in the principality is far from certain beyond the summer, as Monaco weigh up whether to cut their losses. Meanwhile, Pogba's dream of earning a France recall and playing at the 2026 World Cup is surely in tatters.

Mystery surrounds his fitness as former employers Juventus - whom he has criticised for a lack of support during his doping ban - visit Monaco in the final set of league phase fixtures in the Champions League, but if he is available, Pogba will be determined to make an impression in what could be the first step on the road to getting his career back on track.