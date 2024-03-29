Injury reprieve for Pep Guardiola! Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson & Jack Grealish return to Man City training amid raft of absentees for Arsenal showdown
There was some good news for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as he assessed his options ahead of Sunday's title showdown with Arsenal.
- Grealish returns after month on sidelines
- Hopes rise that Ederson may be available
- Stones and Walker rated as doubts after England knocks