'Infantino era is over' - Javier Tebas launches fresh attack on FIFA president and calls for football power shift

La Liga president has launched a scathing verbal assault on Infantino, insisting that the FIFA president’s time at the helm of world football has reached a definitive conclusion. Speaking in a comprehensive interview with "Le Monde", Tebas did not hold back in his assessment of the current state of the global governing body.

The timing of this attack is particularly poignant, coming shortly after FIFA was forced to abandon a secretive project known as "FIFA Forward Enterprise," which sought to open a commercial entity to external private investors.

Tebas argued that this failed venture was merely symptomatic of a much deeper, systemic failure within the halls of power in Zurich. "For me, Gianni Infantino’s time has long since passed," Tebas stated emphatically. "I’m not saying this because of recent events; I have noticed this style of management for a long time, though everyone else seems to be discovering it only now."