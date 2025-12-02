Do inexperienced Man City still have the mentality of champions?

That does not reflect well on the rest of a City squad who seem to no longer have the air of invincibility that used to define them. One reading of Foden’s balletic, 91st-minute winner against Leeds that snatched victory after City threw away a two-goal lead in a mostly abject second-half display, was that Guardiola's side showed impressive mental resilience. Another, though, was that they almost threw away two points - if not three - with a complacent performance and had to rely on individual brilliance after a team capitulation.
City’s recent games suggest they are indeed vulnerable and that they are going to struggle to chase down Arsenal in the title race unless they kick a worrying recent habit of surrendering leads.