Indy Eleven head coach Sean McAuley credits MLS Next Pro for rising quality across American soccer

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn ImagesSiddhant LazarIndy Eleven head coach Sean McAuley credits MLS Next Pro for rising quality across American soccerUSL ChampionshipUSL League OneS. McAuleyIndy ElevenThe former Sheffield Wednesday boss shared his perspectives on various topics including promotion-relegation and youth soccerMcAuley highlights significant improvement in American soccerHe expresses strong support for USL's promotion-relegation plansIndy Eleven face Philadelphia Union in Round 4 of the U.S. Open Cup