Chelsea FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Tom Ritchie

'Incredible player' - Enzo Fernandez tips teenage sensation to make switch to top European club after impressing in Argentina - with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Man Utd monitoring 17-year-old wonderkid

E. FernandezF. MastantuonoTransfersChelseaReal MadridRiver PlateManchester United

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fenandez has tipped River Plate youngster Franco Mastantuono to make a move to Europe.

  • Man Utd, Real Madrid and Chelsea targeting the 17-year-old
  • Enzo: "He's showing he has a European future"
  • Mastantuono has €45m clause in contract
