Inter Milan boss Simeone Inzaghi has hailed Lamine Yamal as an "incredible" talent and says his side will do all they can to stop the Barcelona ace.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Inter face Barcelona in UCL semi-finals

Inzaghi hails "incredible" talent Yamal

Says Inter face "impossible" task Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱