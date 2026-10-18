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Illia Zabarnyi shrugs off Ligue 1's 'Farmers League' tag after gritty PSG win over Strasbourg
Defending the French top flight
Following a hard-fought victory at the Stade de la Meinau, Zabarnyi took the opportunity to address the long-standing disparagement of French football. The term "Farmers League" has frequently been used by fans and pundits across the English Channel to undermine the competitive nature of Ligue 1, but the PSG centre-back insists such views are far removed from reality.
Speaking in the mixed zone, Zabarnyi explained the psychological and physical toll that domestic fixtures can take on top-tier players. "It’s sometimes hard to come back to the league after a Champions League match. But today, I saw a team that wanted to win. It’s never easy for us to play in Ligue 1. Everyone says ‘Famers League’ or something like that and makes jokes, but playing PSG in Ligue 1 is never easy. It was a difficult match. They were good, but we were better," he stated, as quoted by Foot Mercato.
- AFP
Overcoming adversity in Strasbourg
The victory against Strasbourg was far from straightforward for the capital club, who found themselves trailing for the vast majority of the contest. It took 77 minutes of persistent pressure before the breakthrough finally came, sparked by Zabarnyi himself. His first goal of the season served as the catalyst for a late surge that saw PSG eventually run out 3-1 winners in a hostile environment.
The match was further complicated by personnel issues, as PSG were forced to navigate the closing stages under significant duress. The resilience shown by the squad was a testament to their mental strength, especially after a taxing European week. Zabarnyi noted that the squad’s unity is their greatest asset when facing such difficult away trips where the opposition is highly motivated to take a scalp.
Collective strength under pressure
Resilience was the theme of the day, particularly as injuries threatened to derail the comeback. The defender praised the group's ability to maintain their level even when the odds shifted against them during the final minutes of the match. This solidarity has become a hallmark of the team under the guidance of Enrique, who demands total commitment regardless of the scoreline or the number of players left on the pitch.
"It was a tough match for us. We knew it was going to be difficult to play here. We conceded an early goal, but we kept going and improved, and we took the three points. We have a good team with very good players. Playing with 10 or 9 men isn't a problem. We always play together. We win together," Zabarnyi added.
- AFP
Looking ahead to European challenges
With the domestic hurdle cleared, PSG must now turn their attention back to the continental stage. The grit shown in Strasbourg will be essential as they prepare for a high-stakes Champions League clash against Barcelona. Maintaining domestic dominance while competing with Europe's elite remains the primary objective for the club, and Zabarnyi’s defensive stability will be crucial to those ambitions. The victory ensures that PSG remain at the summit of the table, keeping their momentum alive ahead of the visit of the Catalan giants.
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