'If you remember the Antony at Ajax' - Ruben Amorim explains why £82m Man Utd flop is struggling in fight to save Old Trafford career

Getty Images SportSoham Mukherjee'If you remember the Antony at Ajax' - Ruben Amorim explains why £82m Man Utd flop is struggling in fight to save Old Trafford careerAntonyR. AmorimManchester UnitedPremier LeagueRuben Amorim explained why Antony is struggling to make an impact at Manchester United after making a £82m move from Ajax in 2022.