'If only you'd left Tottenham sooner!' - Kane's first-ever trophy success nearly breaks the internet as 'congratulations Harry' starts trending after Bayern Munich are crowned 2024-25 Bundesliga champions
Harry Kane's first-ever trophy success almost broke the internet as "congratulations Harry" started trending after Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern crowned champions after Leverkusen draw
- Kane wins first-ever major trophy in his club career
- Fans showered him with congratulatory messages