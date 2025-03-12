GOAL's ideal England squad for Thomas Tuchel's first games as manager: Arsenal's teenage sensations Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly make the cut - but no room for resurgent Marcus Rashford

The German coach is set to announce his picks on Friday for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia

The wait is almost over! After the predictable backlash that followed the confirmation of Thomas Tuchel as England's new manager all the way back in October, the German will take charge of the Three Lions for the first time on Friday, March 21 for a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Albania.

Before that, though, we'll have an eagerly-awaited squad announcement, with every English football fan excited to see which players Tuchel will pick as he begins a short spell in charge that the Football Association (FA) is hoping will end in World Cup glory in 16 months' time. Unfortunately, injury has robbed the former Chelsea boss of the services of Bukayo Saka, John Stones, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw, but the competition for places is still intense.

So, who do you want to see Tuchel select for the games against Albania and Latvia? Because that's the question we put to nine GOAL writers and editors (Stephen Darwin, Krishan Davis, Mark Doyle, Richard Martin, Tom Maston, Amee Ruszkai, Joe Strange, Sean Walsh and James Westwood) ahead of Friday's squad announcement and you can peruse - and debate - the results below...