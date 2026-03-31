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Ibrahima Konate willing to make Real Madrid move as he waits on Los Blancos offer
Contract standoff at Anfield
Konate has yet to resolve his future at Liverpool, and the defender's intention is to have everything defined before the World Cup kicks off. The Frenchman has not yet renewed his deal with the Reds, and with his current contract set to expire in June, several European heavyweights have begun to circle. Among those interested are Real Madrid, who have identified the former RB Leipzig man as a primary target for their backline.
While those close to the international defender suggest that nothing is official with the Spanish giants, the idea of moving to Chamartin is said to be highly seductive to the player.
Acorrding to AS, Konate has declined all recent approaches from Liverpool regarding a contract extension, leading to a sense of total pessimism at Anfield regarding his long-term future in the Premier League.
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Real Madrid lure proves too strong
Liverpool have recently communicated their strong desire for Konate to sign a new deal, but the player is holding firm and continues to reflect on his options. This situation represents a unique opportunity for Europe’s elite clubs to secure a high-quality defender on favorable terms. Despite a dip in form this season alongside Liverpool's general struggles, Konate remains a defender with immense hierarchy, experience, and leadership.
The Frenchman has proven his worth in England, establishing himself as one of the most physically dominant defenders in European football. However, the lure of Real Madrid and the prospect of joining a growing French contingent in Madrid — including the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni — seems to be the driving factor behind his refusal to commit to Arne Slot's project.
World Cup deadline approaching
Heading into the World Cup without a signed contract poses a significant risk for the Sochaux youth product. A potential injury during the tournament could scupper a move to a new club, which is why resolving his status will become a major priority starting in April. Liverpool have not yet thrown in the towel and continue to hold talks with his representatives, even though recent meetings have failed to yield a breakthrough.
Arne Slot remains a fan of the player despite his inconsistent form this term and has kept his confidence in the defender intact. Konate has featured in 41 matches across all competitions this season, proving his durability when fit. A standout performance in the upcoming Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain could be the final catalyst needed to convince Real Madrid to submit a formal proposal.
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National team focus and future plans
The World Cup is a major milestone on Konate's calendar, where he is expected to start alongside William Saliba in the heart of the France defense. Les Bleus are relying on his physical presence as they chase a third star in the United States. Observers in France have noted that his recent drop in club performance may be linked to his uncertain future, with Liverpool already Chelsea and other targets to potentially replace him.
As the April deadline approaches, the pressure will mount on both the club and the player to find a solution. If Real Madrid decide to make their move, it seems Konate is more than ready to swap Merseyside for the Spanish capital. For now, the defender remains in a holding pattern, waiting for the call from Madrid while Liverpool face the growing reality of losing one of their defensive pillars.