'I was right' - Ralf Rangnick doubles down on infamous Man Utd 'open-heart surgery' rant as he weighs in on Erik ten Hag's current plight
Ralf Rangnick aimed a fresh dig at Manchester United as he claimed to be right about the club needing "open-heart surgery" two years on from his exit.
- Rangnick was in charge of Man Utd in 2021-22
- Claimed the club needed a complete structural overhaul
- Ten Hag's struggles make him feel vindicated