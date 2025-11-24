'I was gutted' - Refereeing decision ahead of Real Madrid equaliser leaves Elche coach outraged as Vinicius Jr accused of ‘clear foul’

Madrid arrived at the Martinez Valero expecting to steady themselves but Elche had other plans for them. Alonso’s team controlled long periods of possession, pushing Elche back into their defensive third, but much of Madrid’s circulation remained predictable, with few penetrative runs or combinations to break the compact defensive lines in front of them.

Elche, meanwhile, were sharp and direct, exploiting Madrid’s disorganisation whenever the first line of pressure was bypassed. It was from one such moment that Aleix Febas opened the scoring early in the second half, punishing loose marking on the edge of the box. Although Dean Huijsen equalised during a scramble from a set-piece, Elche struck back almost immediately through Alvaro Rodriguez, once again exposing gaps in Madrid’s defensive structure.

The real turning point came in the final minutes. At 2-1 down, Madrid pushed everything forward and created sustained pressure, culminating in a chaotic sequence inside the box. Vinicius collided heavily with Inaki Pena as both attempted to reach a loose ball. The goalkeeper fell to the ground clutching his face, but play continued, and Jude Bellingham finished the rebound to make it 2-2. The decision to let the advantage stand and allow the play to continue became the central talking point of the night.

Elche coach Eder Sarabia made his displeasure clear moments after the final whistle, suggesting that the refereeing had directly influenced the result.