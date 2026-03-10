"I think that's a bit underrated too": World champions rave about Manuel Neuer and compare him to Lionel Messi

"Every time a goal is scored, you feel that Manuel Neuer would have saved it. Manuel Neuer's legacy is already the most formidable," Kramer joined the discussion on the sidelines. Hummels replied: "They are the biggest footsteps you can follow in – in the goalkeeper position worldwide, ever."

According to Kramer, it is "also a little underappreciated" that Neuer will turn 40 at the end of March and still continues to perform so well. "For me, he is the Messi of goalkeeping. He has been the number one goalkeeper in the world for over 20 years."

Neuer revolutionised goalkeeping during his long career, primarily through his skills with the ball. That's why Höwedes also remembered his early days at Schalke 04, where Neuer had not yet proven himself as a playing keeper. "When I turned professional, Manu was still number two behind Frank Rost. He always played as a right-back on the pitch. Do you think you saw any difference? Technically speaking, we all know he was just that good," he said.

Hummels added: "He was the only goalkeeper I ever played with who thought like a field player in certain situations. He creates space like a field player. But I don't want to exaggerate: he couldn't have played as an outfield player in the Bundesliga." Neuer himself recently told France Footballthat he could have pursued a professional career outside of goal: "In a third-division team that plays possession football, for example, that would have been possible."