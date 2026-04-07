"I think he should stay as he is": Bayern coach Vincent Kompany speaks out in support of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

When asked about the incident after the final whistle on Prime Video, Kompany said: "That was the first time I’ve ever clashed with him. I think Vini needs to stay true to himself. He has my full support. It doesn’t matter at all whether it’s an opposing player or not."

Vinicius has repeatedly come under criticism in the past for his sometimes extremely provocative behaviour on the pitch. Verbal exchanges with opposing players, coaches or even the referees, as well as celebratory poses directly in front of the opposition’s fan stands, are a regular occurrence for the 25-year-old.

According to Kompany, however, "sometimes you need players like that who are different. We have them too, and we enjoy the success these players bring. At Bayern, for example, that was Franck Ribéry."

Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion on Vinicius Junior, but the Munich coach made it clear that altercations must “not cross a line”. “That’s why I have great respect for Vini. Naturally, I don’t want him to play too well against us, but the human aspect comes before the result,” said the Belgian.