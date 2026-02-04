Getty Images Sport
‘I'm worried!' - Napoli chief admits Scott McTominay 'deserves' next level transfer as ex-Man Utd star linked with Premier League return
Napoli brace for Premier League raids
Napoli’s global business development officer, Leonardo Giammarioli, has offered a candid assessment of the club’s ability to retain their biggest stars, admitting he is "worried" about the prospect of losing McTominay. Since swapping Old Trafford for the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the 29-year-old has revitalised his career, becoming a driving force in the Partenopei midfield and a fan favourite in Naples.
However, his standout performances have inevitably drawn the gaze of Europe's elite, with reports suggesting a return to England could be on the cards. Speaking to talkSPORT, Giammarioli did not shy away from the reality of the situation when asked if he feared a departure.
"Yeah, of course I'm worried," Giammarioli confessed. "But ultimately, especially Scott, who's a very nice guy, we're happy if he gets to the next level in a couple of years - maybe not now, maybe not next year, but he deserves it."
Financial disparity hampers Serie A giants
While Napoli remain one of Italy's most prestigious clubs, Giammarioli explained that the financial landscape makes it incredibly difficult to reject substantial offers when a player’s head is turned by a lucrative contract elsewhere.
He drew a comparison to Newcastle's shock £69 million signing of Nick Woltemade to illustrate the point. "Look at Stuttgart, they wanted to keep Nick Woltemade, but when such an offer comes in, there's not much you can do, when the player wants to go and money is important," he explained.
"It's a bit complicated for Serie A and our competitive clubs... the league is still making losses in revenue. Of course, it's hard to keep up with the other big four leagues, but we're trying to improve and be competitive."
'Harder to keep them' than sign them
The influx of British talent to Naples, including McTominay and his international teammate Billy Gilmour, has been a resounding success on the pitch. Yet, Giammarioli hinted that the challenge of bringing them to Italy pales in comparison to the challenge of keeping them there for the long term.
"Keeping players is difficult, it wasn't easy to get them - it's even harder to keep them," he admitted, referring to the duo. With transfer fees and wages continuing to spiral, Napoli have been forced to adopt a cautious financial model. "We need to be smart about our signings... every bit of money we spend must count."
This pragmatic approach suggests that should a massive bid arrive for McTominay, the club would be forced to listen, prioritizing financial stability over sentimentality.
The Maradona legacy and developing stars
Despite the fears over an exit, Giammarioli defended Napoli’s role as an elite finishing school for talent. He believes the club deserves immense credit for revitalising careers and pushing players like Gilmour and former United forward Rasmus Hojlund to new heights.
"I think that's what we've always been good at. Somehow taking players and bringing them to the next level, maybe players that were doing good, but now they become top players," he said. "I think the environment is right for them to grow and then we can grow as a club thanks to their support."
He also noted that the historical weight of the club remains their trump card in negotiations. "Scouting is very important, and I think overall the ambition to play for Napoli, thanks to Diego Maradona's legacy, is huge. That's a bit of our strategy, to get players that are already mature, but not yet that high in their career and make that final shift for them to become top players in the world."
