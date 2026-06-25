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'I'm speechless with pride' - Matheus Cunha responds to Ronaldo message after scoring in Brazil's World Cup win over Scotland
A legend acknowledges a new heir
The Manchester United forward has enjoyed plenty of praise since his move to Old Trafford from Wolves last summer, but few accolades will compare to the public backing of O Fenomeno. Following Brazil's commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, Ronaldo took to social media to draw a direct comparison between his own legendary exploits and Cunha's current form.
The iconic former Selecao striker posted a side-by-side image: one of himself celebrating during the 2002 World Cup final against Germany, and another of Cunha wheeling away after his strike against the Scots. Ronaldo added a caption that immediately went viral, writing: “The last time a nine celebrated like this, you know what happened.”
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Cunha’s emotional response to his idol
The impact of the message was not lost on Cunha, who has taken over the famous No. 9 shirt for the national team under Carlo Ancelotti. The 27-year-old was quick to reply to the three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, expressing his shock and gratitude at being mentioned by his hero. Cunha responded: “My idol! I’m speechless with pride.”
Clearly humbled by the exchange, the United ace paid further tribute to the man who defined the striker role for a generation. Referring to the shirt number, Cunha continued: “She’ll always be yours. And if you want to drop by to help out – I just wanted to take a look at something…”
World Cup heroics justify United's investment
Cunha’s performances in North America have more than justified the faith shown in him by Man Utd. After a solid debut season at the Theatre of Dreams, where he recorded 10 goals and four assists to help the club to a third-place Premier League finish, he has carried that momentum into the international break. Despite starting the tournament on the bench against Morocco, he has become indispensable for Ancelotti.
After a brace against Haiti, his goal against Scotland helped ensure Brazil safely navigated their way into the knockout rounds. His clinical nature in front of goal has seen him rub shoulders with the tournament's elite, with only Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Vinicius Junior currently sitting above him in the scoring charts.
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Building momentum for the Carrick era
As Brazil prepare for the round of 32, United fans are watching with growing excitement. Cunha is proving he can handle the pressure of the big stage, a trait that will be vital for Michael Carrick’s side as they look to build on their recent progress. The forward’s ability to lead the line for the Selecao suggests he could be the centerpiece of United's attack for years to come.