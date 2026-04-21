AFP
'I'm really worried' - Barcelona star Lamine Yamal sent stark 'not normal' warning by Ballon d'Or winner
Legend fears for wonderkid
Gullit argued that Yamal's extraordinary output at just 18 years of age has become dangerously normalised within the footballing world. The Spain international has already featured 44 times across all competitions this season, contributing a staggering 23 goals and 18 assists for the Catalan giants. However, Gullit suggested that Barcelona's heavy tactical dependence on such a young individual could lead to physical burnout or a career-altering injury.
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Workload labelled 'not normal'
Speaking to ASin Madrid as a member of the Laureus Academy, the 63-year-old Dutchman admitted his admiration for Yamal's talent but questioned his constant involvement in high-stakes fixtures. He highlighted the precedent set by other La Masia graduates who suffered significant setbacks after being fast-tracked into relentless schedules at a young age.
Expressing his fears regarding the teenager's physical sustainability, Gullit said: "It's not normal. The only thing is, the team depends on him a lot. And he's a very young player. I'm really worried he'll get injured because they use him all the time. And they say, 'Yes, but he's young.' But you saw it with Pedri, with Gavi. They have to play in a World Cup. Then you go to play in a World Cup with the youngsters and then you get injured. And coming back from an injury is tough. So I hope it doesn't happen again. Therefore, I love what he does."
Lessons from the past
The Dutch icon pointed to the contrasting recovery paths of Pedri and Gavi as a cautionary tale for the Barcelona hierarchy regarding their management of elite youth. While Pedri has managed to maintain his performance levels despite recurring muscular issues, Gavi's progress was significantly hindered by a serious knee injury. Gullit urged the club to be more judicious with their young talents to ensure their long-term fitness is not sacrificed for immediate results or tournament success.
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Global stage beckons again
Yamal cemented his global status by winning the Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year for 2026 following his immense contributions to club and country. With only seven domestic matches remaining for Barca this season, the forward is expected to be a key figure for Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad at the upcoming World Cup.