Alejandro Orellana

'I leave the game with a sense of peace and deep fulfillment' - USWNT legend Crystal Dunn retires at 33 after storied career

Crystal Dunn, a cornerstone of the USWNT’s most successful era, announced her retirement at 33. A World Cup winner, Olympic gold medalist and NWSL MVP, Dunn steps away after a career defined by versatility, big-game performances and a lasting impact on and off the field. At club level, she starred with the North Carolina Courage, Washington Spirit, Chelsea and other top teams.

    The end of a legendary career

    Dunn revealed her decision through an Instagram post, explaining that she is ready to prioritize family life alongside her husband, Pierre Soubrier, and their three-year-old son, Marcel. While she signed with Paris Saint-Germain in January 2025, her time in France was brief, appearing just once during the 2025-26 season.

    Olympic and World champion

    A mainstay of the USWNT for over a decade, Dunn earned 160 caps and scored 25 goals despite spending much of her international career out of position at left back. Her defensive reliability and ability to rise in high-pressure moments made her indispensable during the 2019 World Cup triumph and the gold-medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she played nearly every minute.

    “I leave the game with a sense of peace and deep fulfillment for all that I’ve accomplished,” said Dunn via a statement provided by U.S. Soccer. “I’m grateful for the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to work with, from teammates and coaches to family and friends, and all the amazing moments we’ve shared. I’m very much looking forward to my next chapter ahead.” 

    Elite two-way defender

    At club level, Dunn’s impact was equally significant. She burst onto the scene with the Washington Spirit, winning NWSL MVP and Golden Boot honors in 2015, before capturing three league titles with the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns. Her career also included stints with Chelsea, Gotham FC and PSG.

    USWNT cultural icon

    Beyond the trophies, Dunn leaves a lasting legacy as a trailblazer and role model. As one of the first Black stars of the USWNT in a field role, her influence extended far beyond the pitch. Known for her energy, leadership, and competitive edge, Dunn exits the game as one of the most respected figures in U.S. soccer history.

