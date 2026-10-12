'I don't think anyone will break it any time soon' - Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer reflects on record-breaking goal past Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer

Clocked at just 8.37 seconds, the lightning strike eclipsed the long-standing nine-second record shared by Karim Bellarabi and Kevin Volland from 2014 and 2015, respectively. Fully aware of his new place in German top-flight folklore after delivering such a historic moment, the midfielder added: "But now, after the match, it's starting to sink in a bit and it's an indescribable feeling to be part of something so big, something where you're now immortalised in the record books. I don't think anyone will break it any time soon."