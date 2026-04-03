"I was blamed for the defeat in front of the whole team in the changing room," the 83-year-old recounts once again in *Der Spiegel*: "They said we had too many injured players in the squad and that I was keeping players out of action for too long. Utterly absurd. I wasn’t going to accept that."

What happened next has been well documented for years. "For the first time in all those years, I raised my voice," Müller-Wohlfahrt recalled in his autobiography, published in 2019, referring to the falling-out with Guardiola in the spring of eleven years ago. The day after the defeat in Porto, the rift became definitive.

"Guardiola and I sat down at the large table where the players have breakfast in the mornings; the crockery was still on it. It was supposed to be a discussion – and it turned into a row," recounted the legendary FC Bayern team doctor in his biography: "I completely lost my temper, shouted at Guardiola and then banged my fist on the table so hard that the plates and cups clattered."

Shortly afterwards, after 38 years at FC Bayern, Müller-Wohlfahrt announced his departure with immediate effect without prior consultation with the club’s management. His medical colleagues Peter Ueblacker, Lutz Hänsel and his son Kilian Müller-Wohlfahrt also left the club.

In the sports physician’s view today, the fact that things came to this in the end was due to the absence of club president Uli Hoeneß, who was serving a prison sentence for tax evasion at the time. “Had he been at the club, it would not have come to a rift with Guardiola; of that I am certain,” Müller-Wohlfahrt made clear once again.

Guardiola did not comment publicly on the incident, saying at the time only that he had “great respect” for Müller-Wohlfahrt’s decision to resign.