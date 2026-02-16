(C)Getty Images
'Hungry' Ivan Toney sends World Cup message to Thomas Tuchel as Al-Ahli striker outlines what he would bring to England squad
Toney headed to the Middle East in £40m transfer
Toney accepted a lucrative offer from Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024, as a £40 million ($55m) transfer was pushed through. Questions were asked at the time of whether Toney was putting his England ambition at risk by leaving a comfort zone in his homeland.
The 29-year-old frontman has no regrets over bidding farewell to English shores, with his numbers in Saudi Arabia stacking up against five-time winner Ronaldo - one of the very best in the business and the only man that outscored him in the 2024-25 campaign.
Could Toney return to the Premier League?
Toney told Sky Sports when asked if he could be tempted to return to the Premier League at some stage: “Never say never. I have goals I want to achieve here first, the club have signed me for a long period of time. I want to repay them and bring trophies. In football and life, you never know what's around the corner. Who knows what the next step is?
“I'm comfortable here and like being here. I'm doing well, my numbers speak for themselves and I'm settled. I'm enjoying my football and don't see why I'd leave to go back to where I was.”
Toney tells Tuchel what he will add to England squad
The last of Toney’s seven England caps was earned in June 2025 when stepping off the bench late on in a friendly date with Senegal at the City Ground. That is the only appearance he has made under Tuchel.
He could be drafted into plans for a shot at global glory in North America, with Toney adding on what he would offer to the Three Lions’ plans: “It would mean a lot [to go to the World Cup]. I have never played at a World Cup. It would be a dream; everyone dreams of that. If we were to win it, that would be so big for the country. You have visions of what could happen. If it comes true, it would be a blessing.
“Maybe [I could bring an advantage due to the heat]. There are great players in the squad and some top English strikers, so I guess everyone will have an opportunity, as everyone will be able to adapt to the heat, but you can say I'm a bit more used to it than others. It's tough because you have to change your game slightly. You can't be running around crazy because otherwise you run out of steam. You have to be more strategic with the runs you make. I guess I won't have to adapt. I've played in 30-plus degrees here, and I feel like I'm adapted to it.”
He went on to say: “All I can do is keep scoring goals. That gives me the best chance possible. It could be my last chance. It's [about] whatever is best for the country; the coach will pick the team and you have to respect that.
“I feel much fitter and the stats speak for themselves. My running stats are also high. I don't want to just sit back and relax; I am working harder and my stats show it. I am helping those around me. He would be getting a goalscorer who is hungry to play. Yes, I'm on a big salary, but I still want to be doing well, it's not the time to be sitting back to relax. I want to try and achieve big things.”
Who will join Kane in England's attacking ranks at 2026 World Cup?
Toney hit 30 goals last season, including 23 in the Saudi Pro League, and is already up to 28 this term. Harry Kane will be England’s go-to option to fill a No.9 role at the 2026 World Cup, but it has been suggested that Tuchel should take two more central strikers - with Toney in the mix there alongside the likes of Ollie Watkins, Dominic Solanke, Danny Welbeck and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
