'I felt humiliated' - Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo claimed to have blocked Brazilian model from Inter Miami match with World Cup threat issued

Roccuzzo has previously opened up about her relationship with Messi, and their family life, something she is clearly very keen to protect.

She told Grazia: "We love our routine. It’s very important for our family, the structure. We wake up really early, we take the kids to school, and then I try to train at least five times a week. Then I try to do meetings or errands or photoshoots in that gap where the kids are in school. And then just picking up the kids and going to all soccer activities or after-school activities. Then having dinner and going to bed. We are like a normal family."

She added: "It’s not just me. I really feel like my family is my priority and I always support my husband and my family, beyond everything, but I feel like he also supports me and we are really a great team. And that’s what we want to build as a family. Between everyone, we have the family structure. So it’s not just me, it’s everyone there."

"I feel really grateful and really happy, but at the same time, I am trying to find the balance between professional and personal because sometimes it’s hard to know how to deal with a lot of shooting (photoshoots), meetings, whatever, and at the same time being with the kids. But in the end, I feel like I’m working hard, and I’m really happy and proud of it."

She added, on their adaptation to American life: "Coming from Paris, the weather there was really cold and gray. For me, coming here was just an amazing experience.

"They [the kids] always surprise us in a very positive way. Even when we moved to Paris, or here, they were always super easy to adapt. And we always feel super proud in terms of how they make our lives really, really easy."