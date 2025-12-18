Hugo Ekitike is ready to show he can become Liverpool's post-Mohamed Salah poster boy

No matter what way Liverpool want to line up during a festive period that is absolutely crucial to their hopes of turning their season around, Ekitike has to play right from the first whistle - whether that's out wide, in tandem with Isak or in place of the British-record signing.

There may have been legitimate doubts over his attitude after a sending-off against Southampton in the Carabao Cup that the usually reserved Slot labelled "needless and stupid", but Ekitike apologised for the idiocy of picking up a second yellow for taking off his shirt while celebrating his winning goal - and, more importantly, learned from it.

He's clearly an exuberant and expressive character, meaning he struggles to hide his frustration on the field, but there have been no further signs of egotism in recent weeks - only a sustained effort to deliver what Slot is asking of him.

"As a player, sometimes you're p*ssed off, as it can be annoying," Ekitike told the Daily Mail, "but I know that [the manager] wants the best for me and he wants the best for the team. I would say he's on my back, but (it's) not a bad thing. He just wants to help me, so I don't take that badly. He wants me to give more and more." And, to Ekitike's credit, his overall output has increased.