Hugo Ekitike reveals how he tries to copy Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after securing move to Liverpool
Ekitike enjoying life in Liverpool
The 23-year-old was speaking to the Daily Mail Sport about his time on Merseyside thus far. Despite spending some time on the bench since the signing of Aleksander Isak, the French striker has been a success for the Reds since completing his £79m switch to the Premier League in the summer. While some of Liverpool's other marquee signings have struggled to convert, the young striker has scored six goals in 15 appearances for his new employers.
Ekitike has the makings of a complete forward, demonstrating an eye for goal, clever link-up play, the ability to beat a man one-on-one and an understanding of the game that belies his relative inexperience. Perhaps that well-rounded style owes something to his season in-and-around three of the modern game's greatest attackers during his season with PSG. Ekitike initially joined Les Parisiens on loan from Reims in the 2022/23 campaign, where he made 25 league appearances and scored three goals, largely in relief of the vaunted trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.
He cites Messi's ability to see space, Neymar's fleet of foot and Mbappe's off the ball runs, as elements he has tried to incorporate into his own skillset.
Ekitike takes 'a little' from Neymar, Messi and Mbappe's game
Ekitike said: "I can't face (up to) people and say that I'm going to do the same things as these players on the pitch.
"But if I can take little even without the ball, from their game, I would because I really watched them a lot during my time at Paris Saint-Germain. I'm still watching them. I try to take things from the players I love.
"(I try to copy) Messi's vision. Sometimes I try to see things earlier, before I receive the ball. Neymar, I took some tricks and skills, ball control. I took the runs of Kylian, he could do great runs without the ball. So many things, it is difficult to list. I definitely took stuff from their game.
"I like to watch and try to add to my game to make me more complete."
Mbappe's influence on Ekitike's career has continued since the pair were club teammates. The pair enjoy a close bond, with the Real Madrid star often phoning his younger compatriot to impart advice. The Liverpool striker said that started after Mbappe saw he was upset with his lack of game time in the French capital.
"He saw me in a bad position at PSG. So he is happy for me that now things are working out. We see each other in the national team and play together.
"He has been like a big brother to me. He was alwys good to me, always gave me advice. Now we face each other in the Champions League, Liverpool versus Real Madrid, it is good."
Following Liverpool's 1-0 win over Los Blancos, the pair spent 20 minutes together catching up.
Liverpool star praises Haaland ahead of City clash
The France international has not limited himself to learning at the feet of his teammates. He also name checked Erling Haaland as an influence ahead of Liverpool's marquee showdown with Manchester City on Sunday. The Norwegian goal machine has scored 27 goals in 17 games for club and country this term. Ekitike praised Haaland's ability to influence games without unnecessarily involving himself in the buildup, allowing him to position himself in the final third.
"He's probably the best striker in the world now for a few years, and definitely someone I'm looking at," said Ekitike.
"I think if I can add a little bit in my game it would be from his game. He's able to do things without touching the ball much during the game, and it's really impressive. So yes, he's definitely someone I'm looking at."
Will Ekitike feature from the start against City?
It has not been completely plain sailing for Ekitike since joining the Reds. He revealed that manager Arne Slot has "p***ed" him off at times, with the Dutchman's high demands making him feel his manager is "a little bit too much" at times. The Premier League winning coach publicly lamented Ekitike's decision to take his shirt off after scoring in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton in September, something the Frenchman has said will "never happen again".
Dropping in and out of the starting eleven will also be cause for concern for Ekitike, considering his experience with PSG. However, with Aleksander Isak sidelined with a groin injury since leaving Liverpool's 5-1 away win over Frankfurt three weeks ago, he will have a chance to shine in a high profile fixture against Haaland and City on Sunday.
