Catarina Macario Chelsea Women 2024-25Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Huge step for Catarina Macario: USWNT star handed first Chelsea start of the season in Champions League clash with Celtic

C. MacarioChelsea FC WomenWomen's Champions LeagueWomen's footballChelsea FC Women vs Celtic

United States forward Catarina Macario was finally granted her first start of the season for Chelsea on Wednesday, after some frustrating injuries.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Injuries have limited Macario's game time this season
  • USWNT missed Olympics with knee problem
  • But finally granted first Chelsea start of 2024-25
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱