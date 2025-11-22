HUGE drama at Anfield! Why controversial Nottingham Forest goal was given despite Liverpool fans going crazy as Igor Jesus is then left absolutely fuming by VAR handball call

The Brazilian centre back opened the scoring with a low driven effort after Liverpool failed to clear their lines from a corner. Forest forward Dan Ndoye appeared to obscure Alisson's view of the shot while in an offside position, triggering protests from the Liverpool players.

However, a post from the official Premier League Match Centre account said the goal stood, as Ndoye was not considered to be impeding the Liverpool shot stopper.

The tweet read: "#LIVNFO – 33’

The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that Ndoye was not in the line of vision of Alisson and did not make an action that impacted an opponent."

The decision will anger Liverpool fans, after Virgil van Dijk's goal during their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City earlier this month was ruled out, after Andry Roberston was adjudged to have interfered with Gianluigi Donnarumma.