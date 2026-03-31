How much did Milan pay for Kostic: figures, details and the internal controversy at Partizan Belgrade

With just a few months to go until the end of the season, clubs are beginning to plan their strategies ahead of the summer transfer window, making initial contacts and sounding out potential targets with a view to exploring certain players in more depth. Milan’s focus is on the long-term future; the Rossoneri are working with the future in mind and, with this in view, have in recent days finalised the signing of Andrej Kostic from Partizan Belgrade: a forward born in 2007, he has already undergone his medical and will arrive in Italy permanently in June, initially joining Milan Futuro.



