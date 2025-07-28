'Felt so nice, we had to do it twice!' - How Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo & the Lionesses reacted & celebrated as England become back-to-back European champions with Euro 2025 penalty triumph over Spain

England women were crowned European champions for the second consecutive time as they beat World Cup winners Spain 3-1 on penalties on Sunday. This was Sarina Wiegman's third Euros triumph in a row as she had won it with the Lionesses in 2022 and the Netherlands in 2018. Plenty of England stars took to social media to celebrate after the remarkable success in Switzerland.

England stars rejoiced in glory

Lionesses won back-to-back European titles

Beat Spain 3-1 in penalties