How JJ Watt’s ex-USWNT star wife Kealia silenced ‘professional keeper’ boast from NFL legend & Burnley stakeholder

Getty/GOALChris BurtonHow JJ Watt's ex-USWNT star wife Kealia silenced 'professional keeper' boast from NFL legend & Burnley stakeholderUSAPremier LeagueNWSLBurnleyNFL legend and Burnley stakeholder JJ Watt has revealed how his former USWNT star wife Kealia quickly silenced his "professional keeper" boast.