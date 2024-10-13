Trent Alexander-Arnold England 2024Getty
‘How has this clown been given the England job?’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold left-back experiment leaves fans questioning whether interim boss Lee Carsley is taking role seriously

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to line up for England at left-back against Finland, leaving fans questioning how “clown” Lee Carsley got interim post.

  • Liverpool star previously used in midfield
  • Now being asked to operate on left of back four
  • Questions asked of Three Lions coach
