Houston Dash goalkeeping coach & ex-MLS stopper Matt Lampson sacked for alleged player relationship

Houston DashNWSLWomen's football

Houston Dash has removed goalkeeping coach Matt Lampson from his role due to an alleged relationship with a player, according to a report.

  • Houston Dash goalkeeper coach Lampson sacked
  • Reason is an alleged relationship with a player
  • Player-coach relationships banned in NWSL

