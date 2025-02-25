'Hopefully' - Pep Guardiola weighs in on Kevin De Bruyne future and gives Erling Haaland fitness update as Man City seek lift from miserable run of results against Tottenham
Pep Guardiola was asked about Kevin De Bruyne's future and Erling Haaland's fitness ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash at Tottenham.
- Coach says Belgian can still deliver
- Haaland feeling better after knee injury
- He rates Tottenham despite poor season