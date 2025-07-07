'Homie palmed the ball like Shaq in the box' - Chris Richards, Mauricio Pochettino knock officiating in USMNT's Gold Cup loss to Mexico, including suspect handball
Pochettino was critical of several officiating decisions, with Richards saying, "That's CONCACAF for you - they hate us"
- Richards, Pochettino criticize lack of handball call
- Pochettino suggested pro-Mexico crowd a factor
- USMNT lost 2-1 to Mexico in Gold Cup final