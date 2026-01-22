'I did my homework!' - Dominik Szoboszlai reveals secrets of free-kick goal during Liverpool's Champions League win at Marseille

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was another of those to be left impressed by Szoboszlai’s composure, and his form across the 2025-26 campaign as a whole. The former Reds captain told TNT Sports: “If he stays humble and keeps working at his game, he keeps wanting to develop and grow and improve, because you never stop at whatever age, you can always get better.

“If he stays humble and keeps working in the right way, he can get to another level. I think the talent is there, and I think he’ll have the right people around him to go again, to become an even better midfielder.

“You just got to stay a little bit humble, because the last couple of weeks, there’s been a little bit of ego creeping in with the back heel six yards out and smashing the penalty [against Burnley against the crossbar].

“I think there’s a world-class level there for him. I think he has shown in certain games this season that he’s capable of that, and this is the most consistent I’ve seen him. I love watching him, full of energy, great out of possession. It will be a shame if he doesn’t go and push himself to the next level. I think it’s there for him.”

Gerrard went on to say of Szoboszlai taking free-kick duty from Egyptian superstar Salah, who was back in the Reds’ ranks after Africa Cup of Nations duty: “I think it’s more important when you’re in terrific form, when you’re playing really consistent and you’re in a good place. You can see he’s oozing confidence.

“What I loved about the free-kick, even before he took it, he’s got Salah in his ear. He’s covering his face and he’s like ‘I want to take this, this is a left-footer, leave it to me’. [Szoboszlai] just doesn’t take one word from the most iconic player Liverpool have had in a long time. So I love his confidence. I love that he backs himself.

“The execution’s tremendous, but I think that was made in the training ground days ago. He’s gone to the analyst department, he’s known this wall jumps, with no sleeper. It’s actually an easy free-kick when you think about it.

“I think most players, when Salah’s in your ear and he’s desperate to take it, move aside and respect that. But I love the way Dominik Szoboszlai says ‘no chance’ and takes no notice all the way.”