'The most special holiday' - England star Alessia Russo enjoys boat trips with family in summer break - but Arsenal attacker still finds time to work out ahead of new WSL season
Alessia Russo shared snaps of her pre-season holiday but the Arsenal Women's star still kept on top of her fitness ahead of the new season.
- Russo enjoyed summer break with family and friends
- England international posted snaps to social media
- Russo was pictured working out during holiday