Yet more history for Max Dowman! Arsenal wonderkid sets another record in Champions League debut against Slavia Prague

Arteta was effusive in his praise for Dowman as he insisted that his courage on the pitch is a virtue which cannot be taught.

"The first thing he does is he comes on and takes people on and starts to dribble and gets a foul," the Arsenal boss said, via the BBC. "That is personality and that is courage, you cannot teach that – you have it or you don’t."

Arteta billed him to be a future star and told TNT Sports: "He’s so good at timing the right moment to move the ball, when the opponent makes the next step. We have a massive player there. It doesn’t get any harder than this competition. Really happy to see them with us on this journey and hopefully they will continue to improve."

He will give Dowman more opportunities to shine this season and added: "He is 15 years old and still growing. There are a lot of things we have to make sure are under control so he develops in the way he can do. He will play minutes with us, for sure. When he has the chance to do that he needs to take it. If we looked at his passport every day, we would never play him - simple as that. But when you look at what he does in training, you have to play him. If not, you are blind, or I'm blind. So it is finding a balance and an understanding - especially with the load, the things that are changing in his life, and make sure he can cope with that. So far, he has done that."